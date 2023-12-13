Manitowoc Diesel Spill

MANISTEE — The U.S. Coast Guard reported Friday afternoon that it along with other agencies has controlled the pollution threat from the Manitowoc diesel fuel leak.



A ship that frequently transports coal to Manistee, the Manitowoc experienced a hull breach that led to a diesel fuel spill off the coast of Manistee in Lake Michigan on Wednesday.



"A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight that confirmed no visible sheen Friday morning," read a Friday news release from the Coast Guard. "The Coast Guard and the American Bureau of Shipping have assessed the temporary repairs. Upon thorough review and assessment, the vessel’s proposed plan to transit to Muskegon, Michigan, to effect permanent repairs was reviewed and accepted by the Coast Guard."



Manitowoc’s diesel spill uncontained, sheen seen near Onekama



Lake Michigan beaches under skin contact alert after Manistee...



The Coast Guard and The American Bureau of Shipping will oversee the permanent repairs.



"Resources will remain available to respond during the transit, if needed. The Coast Guard, state, local and tribal representatives, and the responsible party continue to conduct shoreline assessments, with no reported impacts at this time," reads the news release.



U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Seth Parker, Incident Commander, Unified Command, said in the news release that the collaboration between state, local and tribal agencies is appreciated.



“The success of this operation underscores the importance of interagency coordination and our shared commitment to safeguarding our natural resources,” he said.



Fifth Avenue Beach and North Beach access in Manistee are now "open for swimming and recreational use.”



“However, we are continuing to ask residents inside and outside of city limits to exercise caution and report any confirmed sightings or contact with diesel fuel on the shoreline within Manistee County by calling 231-723-6241,” said DHD#10 Environmental Health Supervisor Matt Fournier in an emailed statement on Friday.



Here is what we know so far about the Manitowoc’s spill and the efforts to contain diesel in Lake Michigan.



Information is sourced from the U.S. Coast Guard news releases, a press conference and phone interviews with Coast Guard officials.



Aug. 2

• At about 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday the Manitowoc reported a breached hull on its starboard diesel tank after departing Manistee.



“As the vessel was making transit out of the port getting underway inside the lake, they started noticing their fuel gauges rising. They had a hole breach to the side of their starboard fuel tank, it is now being reported as a possible water intrusion into the vessel into those fuel tanks,” Sector Lake Michigan Commander Seth Parker said during a press conference on Thursday.



• The ship activated its emergency response plan, anchored offshore and started making assessments.



• At that time, the ship was anchored 1.5 nautical miles offshore of Manistee where it currently is located northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan near Fifth Avenue Beach.



• A red sheen was seen by the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter overflight. It was about 1.6 miles by 200 yards “projecting to the northeast from the vessel.”



• The U.S. Coast Guard and a host of other entities launched a response to contain and clean the sheen.



• No reports of a diesel sheen were confirmed to have reached the shore.



• The Coast Guard lists the maximum spill amount as 45,174 gallons, since the freighter left port with that amount of diesel.



The U.S. Coast Guard and a host of other agencies are responding to an uncontained diesel fuel spill off the coast of Manistee. The Manitowoc's breached hull was repaired and containment efforts are underway.

The U.S. Coast Guard and a host of other agencies are responding to an uncontained diesel fuel spill off the coast of Manistee. The Manitowoc's breached hull was repaired and containment efforts are underway.



Aug. 3

• Additional Coast Guard overflights were conducted at dawn around the impacted areas. No active sheen was observed coming from the ship. However, a sheen that was 2 nautical miles long by 0.75 nautical miles wide was located 8 nautical miles north of Manistee.



• This sheen’s area closest to land was about a 0.5 nautical mile from the Portage Lake area.



• No reports of a diesel sheen were confirmed to have reached the shore. Teams of responders were conducting shoreline assessments.



• As of Thursday, it was reported that the Manitowoc had stopped leaking diesel fuel.



Internal fuel transfers lowered the level of diesel fuel in the leaking tank below the hole and the hole had been temporarily plugged. Temporary repairs were made using epoxy. The hole was estimated to have been about 1 inch in diameter.



• The repair plans were under review by the Coast Guard and the American Bureau of Shipping.



• The temporary patch was used to halt the leaking, however a permanent repair to the hull means the Manitowoc would need to be brought in. As of 4:30 p.m., Grand River Navigation-Rand Logistics had not yet submitted any plans to the Coast Guard or the American Bureau of Shipping on their plans.



• Prior to moving the ship, the Coast Guard said it wanted to finish the review and approval of the temporary repairs.



• While the Coast Guard lists the maximum spill amount as 45,174 gallons, that is the amount that the freighter left port with and had onboard.



As of Thursday, Coast Guard leaders did not provide an estimation of how much diesel could have spilled, and noted that there is no way to know how much was lost until the ship is brought in for inspection.



While some rumors had speculated at the amount of diesel discharged, Parker said at the press conference, “The Coast Guard and our local and state representatives have not reported any type of approximate amount of discharge.”



“We have a marine inspector and an investigating officer currently onboard working with the ship’s masters doing soundings of tanks and there’s some methods that we can look to separate the water and fuel once the ship comes back in to identify an exact amount,” he added.



• More than 4,000 feet of hard booms were available to be used on sensitive lakeshore areas and about 400 feet of additional sorbent booms were being ordered to be used to collect the diesel. Those sorbent booms were being staged out of the Portage Lake area.



• Efforts were suspended Thursday afternoon due to weather, but were expected to resume as conditions allowed.



• The spill was listed as being uncontained on Thursday, though the leak had halted.



• The investigation into the cause of the incident is still ongoing.



• Entities responding to the spill are: the U.S. Coast Guard, Grand River Navigation-Rand Logistics, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, Manistee County Emergency Management, Benzie County Emergency Management, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Manistee.



• Manistee’s Fifth Avenue Beach and North Beach Access were closed to the public.



Tom Hernden, Manistee Fire Department chief, said the city closed the two “heavily used beaches” due to their proximity to the Manitowoc.



“But there is no contamination on any of the beaches, this is just been done out of caution,” Hernden said, adding that the beaches would be continuously monitored.



“At this time, the swimming area at Fifth Avenue Beach and North Beach access in Manistee are open for swimming and recreational use,” said DHD#10 Environmental Health Supervisor Matt Fournier. “However, we are continuing to ask residents inside and outside of city limits to exercise caution and report any confirmed sightings or contact with diesel fuel on the shoreline within Manistee County by calling 231-723-6241.”



• Any confirmed shoreline sheen sightings should be reported to 231-723-6241.



• There are no known or expected impacts to drinking water in the area.



• The Manitowoc had a survey conducted in April.



“This vessel itself has no prior knowledge of any type of hull breach or discharge of fuel into Lake Michigan,” Parker said.



Aug. 4

At the monthly Manistee County Public Safety Committee meeting on Friday, Coast Guard Station Manistee commanding officer, Nick Gera shared updates with the committee as a news release also was being shared by the Coast Guard on the latest details on the spill.



Gera read from the release and stated that the Coast Guard and the American Bureau of Shipping assessed the temporary repairs.



"Upon thorough review and assessment, the vessel’s proposed plan to transit to Muskegon, Michigan, to effect permanent repairs was reviewed and accepted by the Coast Guard. The American Bureau of Shipping and the Coast Guard will oversee the permanent repairs. Resources will remain available to respond during the transit, if needed," Gera said.



He noted that 15 personnel are on scene doing shore assessments and that teams had surveyed points over a 13-mile stretch from Manistee to Pierport.



"They physically were walking the beach, every foot, to make sure that there was no shoreline impact," Gera said.



The responders also used drones and aircraft to search for diesel sheen sightings along Lake Michigan in the area and no sheen was seen on Friday.



Gera explained that diesel fuel spill is different from an oil spill in how it interacts with the water, light, heat and air.



Diesel breaks down in the water and also evaporates into the air, he said.



"Today it was actually harder for them to even give trajectory map because the contaminant had dispersed so much, there really wasn't a pattern that it was following anymore because it was starting to dissipate due to all the dynamic factors," Gera said. "Diesel fuel doesn't react like you would see a lubricating oil or a hard crude oil ... it disperses."



This means people would not see emulsification of a black tar substance on the shoreline like one would in an oil spill.



He reiterated that they are still not able to provide an accurate estimate on the amount of diesel spilled until after the ship has been brought to port, but that in the coming days and weeks, they will be able to calculate that amount.



The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing as of Friday.



Written by: Arielle Breen, Manistee News Advocate

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 12.16.2023 08:45 Story ID: 460165 Location: MANISTEE, MI, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Manitowoc Diesel Spill, by SN Christine Bills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.