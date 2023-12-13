Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Antwon Webster

Photo By Carol Vernon | Meet Antwon Webster, who is an integral Maui Wildfire recovery mission member,...... read more read more Photo By Carol Vernon | Meet Antwon Webster, who is an integral Maui Wildfire recovery mission member, recently shared his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to serve. He comes to the recovery mission from Sacramento District, where he is the Logistics chief. see less | View Image Page

Antwon Webster, an integral Maui Wildfire recovery mission member, recently shared his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to serve. He comes to the recovery mission from Sacramento District, where he is the Logistics chief.



As part of the recovery mission's logistics activity, Antwon has tirelessly provided crucial support to ensure smooth operations. If you're lucky, when you enter the Emergency Operations Office at Ft. Shaffer, Antwon will greet you with a warm smile, a hot cup of coffee, and a malasada (a traditional Hawaiian donut).



"I am humbled and honored to work alongside dedicated individuals, issuing gear, managing supplies, coordinating logistics, and providing flight itinerary support. It's my contribution to the Lahaina recovery, said Webster.



Antwon extended a heartfelt "Mahalo, Mele Kalikimaka, Happy Kwanza, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year" to all involved in the mission, acknowledging their exceptional teamwork. Antwon is looking ahead to the new year and eagerly anticipates reuniting with colleagues and friends. He's ready to face any challenges that come his way.



Thank you, Antwon, for your outstanding contributions and for representing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with honor.