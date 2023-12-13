USS John L. Canley to Commission in San Diego

The future USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) will join the active fleet Feb. 17, with a commissioning ceremony at Naval Base Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.



The first of its name, the ship honors United States Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley, Ret., who was awarded the Medal of Honor 50 years after his actions during the Battle of Hue City. Canley served as Company Gunnery Sergeant, Company A, First Battalion, First Marines, First Marine Division in the Republic of Vietnam from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 1968. Sgt. Maj. Canley passed away in Bend, Oregon May 11, 2022.



On Nov. 10, 2020, then Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite announced that ESB 6 would be named USS John L. Canley to honor a man who exemplified all that has made our service strong and our Nation thrive.



The ship's sponsor is Patricia Sargent, Canley’s daughter.



ESB 6 will be the newest commissioned Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) and the sixth ship in the expeditionary mobile base platform.



ESB 6 is a highly flexible platform used across various military operations. When commissioned, the ship will be employed as a mobile sea-based asset. It will be a part of the critical access infrastructure supporting the deployment of forces, equipment, supplies, and warfighting capability.



The future USS John L. Canley will be part of the Forward Deployed Naval Force operating from Saipan.



