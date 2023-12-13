Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) completed unpacking the pipelines in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) today.



Unpacking is the process of removing the remaining fuel from the pipelines and is the final step in the gravity-based defueling of the RHBFSF.



Since the start of gravity defueling Oct. 16, 2023, JTF-RH has safely removed approximately 104,642,160 gallons of fuel, six months ahead of schedule



JTF-RH now shifts focus to prepare for the safe removal of the majority of residual fuel, fuel in the pipelines that can’t be drained by gravity, approximately 60,000 gallons. This will begin mid-January, pending regulatory approval.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the mobile app by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:47 Story ID: 460141 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-RH Completes Unpacking, Gravity Defueling; Residual Fuel Removal Begins in January, by 1st Lt. Deborah Kwan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.