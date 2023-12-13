Good Samaritans with 2/8 and HQBN

Lance Cpl. Hogan Tooke, a Tysons Corner, Virginia native and a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), and Lance Cpl. Elisabeth Tooke, a Queen Creek, Arizona native and satellite communications operator, with Headquarters Battalion, 2d MARDIV, left the ball in Wilmington, North Carolina expecting to return to Camp Lejeune to spend time with friends.

While driving back, the married couple noticed a flipped car, pulled over, and immediately jumped into action.

"When we stopped we had no idea who it was, we didn’t know if it was a Marine or a civilian. I would hate to have that question of what could have happened if we didn’t stop. There was so much chaos but we knew what we had to do ", explained Hogan.

Elisabeth dialed 9-1-1, while Hogan assessed the scene. He could hear screams of terror from the vehicle, begging for help. Noticing the smoke surrounding the vehicle, Hogan knew he had to act fast. He scanned the car and realized the sunroof was the safest option to get the mother and son out quickly. Hogan kicked in the sunroof and used a piece of broken glass to cut out the attached screen.

After extracting the mother and son from the vehicle, Elisabeth and Hogan began to assess their bodies for possible injuries. The mother was extremely distraught, screaming and panicking. Elisabeth helped keep her calm as authorities arrived on scene.

"I think what made me stop was the fact that before the Marine Corps I was an EMT so I knew I could help. It made me worried not seeing any EMS there already. We needed to make sure everyone was okay".

What makes people stop to help those around them? For these two Marines, it was about doing what was right and using their Marine Corps training to help people in need. For their actions, Lance Cpl. Hogan Tooke and Lance Cpl. Elisabeth Tooke will both be awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

"You’re a Marine 24/7 and this incident proved it to me. It was messed up how many cars just passed by without stopping while we helped. No one expects their night to go that way but we were ready", said Hogan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 Story ID: 460131 by LCpl Emma Gray