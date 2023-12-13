Leadership Cheyenne immersed in local military missions

Photo By Glenn Robertson | Senior Airman Ryan Crane, F.E. Warren Fire Department firefighter, demonstrates a...... read more read more Photo By Glenn Robertson | Senior Airman Ryan Crane, F.E. Warren Fire Department firefighter, demonstrates a bunker drill to members of the Leadership Cheyenne class 2023 as part of their Military Day on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 15, 2023. The class toured several military facilities around Cheyenne to learn how their various mission sets affect the local community. The class visited the Joint Force Readiness Center, the Wyoming Air National Guard, the Wyoming Army National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility and several units on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. (U. S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson) see less | View Image Page

Residents of Laramie County currently enrolled in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Cheyenne course toured F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the Wyoming Military Department to learn about the mission of the military in Wyoming and see how the city of Cheyenne and the base communities work together, March 15, 2023.



The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce designed the Leadership Cheyenne program to promote a better understanding of the community, build and enhance leadership skills and develop a strong network of future community leaders.



Throughout the year, the class meets twice a month for lessons on the community of Cheyenne. Topics include health care, law enforcement, local government, education and the military. March 15 was military day, and the class toured facilities of the Wyoming Air National Guard and National Guard, as well as the 90th Missile Wing’s missile procedures trainer, launch facility trainer and a static display of equipment and vehicles from the 90th Security Forces Group, and the 90th Mission Support Group’s F.E. Warren Fire Department and Explosive Ordnance Disposal



Col. John Dines, 90th Mission Support Group commander, is a member of the current class and organized the tour of the Mighty Ninety facilities.



"Leadership Cheyenne provides an opportunity for military members and members of the local community to interact and learn from each other, strengthening the already considerable bonds the base has with the area," said Col. John Dines, and member of the current class. "The Leadership Cheyenne Class members have been able to learn more about the different entities that make Cheyenne what it is and utilize those ties to get things done more efficiently, such as finding areas to synchronize medical care for military members as well as areas to coordinate snow call data with the Laramie County School District. It has proved to be an amazing relationship I plan to ensure continues for years to come."



Deyvan Paiz, class participant, has lived in Cheyenne since she was a child and said that she has seen a lot of change in that time, but that the base has always been a steady constant in her life.



“I’ve been excited for a while to come on base for this visit,” said Paiz. “Having grown up here and coming on base as a kid, and then not being able to, it’s an awesome experience to get behind the gate and see what the military does every day.”



Leadership Cheyenne is a class offered by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce each year, and typically includes several members of the local military units.



This article was originally published on the F.E. Warren AFB base website at https://www.warren.af.mil/News/Article/3331982/leadership-cheyenne-immersed-in-local-military-missions/, March 16, 2023.