Photo Story: 181st MFTB, associated units receive Meritorious Unit Commendation during ceremony at Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade and from units within the brigade participated in an Army Meritorious Unit Citation ceremony Dec. 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During the ceremony, the 181st and its units received the citation for their support for Operation Allies Refuge/Operation Allies Welcome (OAR/OAW) that took place at Fort McCoy from August 2021 to February 2022.



The citation was officially presented to the unit by Brig. Gen. William Ryan, First Army Division West commanding general.



The Army awards units the Meritorious Unit Commendation for exceptionally meritorious conduct in performance of outstanding achievement or service during combat or non-combat, requirements show.



