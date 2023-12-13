Thrift Shop gives back to Fort Rucker community

Photo By Jay Mann | The Fort Rucker Thrift Shop moved recently to the corner of Red Cloud and 5th Avenue,...... read more read more Photo By Jay Mann | The Fort Rucker Thrift Shop moved recently to the corner of Red Cloud and 5th Avenue, in front of the movie theater and next door to the bowling center. Photo by Jay Mann see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. -- Thrift shop patrons now have a new building to find their deals.



The Fort Rucker Thrift Shop moved recently to the corner of Red Cloud and 5th Avenue, in front of the movie theater and next door to the bowling center.



The location is perfect, according to Donna Woodham, store manager.



“The building is beautiful,” she said. “We have so much more product we can get out on the floor because we have more space. That will allow us to sell more. We can make more money and give back to the community.



“The money we make, our profits, goes back into the Fort Rucker community and surrounding areas through the form of welfare grants,” Woodham explained. “People can go on our website and download the forms.”



Some of the organizations the thrift shop has helped are community libraries, schools, Scouting programs, wounded warriors, holiday food baskets and food drives. The thrift shop also awards scholarships to deserving students and donates merchandise to the local Disabled American Veterans, the Wiregrass Emergency Pregnancy Service and Relay for Life. Over $50,000 was given to the Fort Rucker and surrounding communities last year, according to Woodham.



Kimberly Crutchfield, honorary thrift shop board president, has been working with the board for almost a year.



“They do so much for the community. This past year they donated over $17,000 in scholarships to our Fort Rucker community. They are able to give back to the community in a way that is just phenomenal,” she said. “Please come over and take a look at what they have here for purchase, and also bring any consignments or donations.”



Second Lt. Jason Trudell, a student with Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 145th Aviation Regiment, assisted with the thrift shop relocation.



“I took a lot away from this project,” he said. “Just to get a better feel for how a good Army community can work has really inspired me. I know that in the future, to be a good leader, I’m going to have to do good things like this to support community functions.”



“Most of the people who work here are volunteers,” Woodham said. “We do have a small staff of employees, but they volunteer their time as well.”



Rose Ann Licina is one of those volunteers.



“This is really nice. It not only helps the Soldiers, it helps the communities,” she said, adding that the thrift shop does not just donate money to local organizations -- volunteers also bring books to local libraries.



People wanting to volunteer their time should stop by the thrift shop during business hours, Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



Organizations who are seeking donations should visit http://thefortruckerthriftshop.blogspot.com