Survivors gather for the holidays

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A Gold Star family member places an ornament on a Christmas tree during the South...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | A Gold Star family member places an ornament on a Christmas tree during the South Carolina Survivor Outreach Services holiday wishes event held at the NCO at Fort Jackson, Dec. 1. see less | View Image Page

“There is no greater honor for me than recognizing those men and women who call South Carolina home and who have given their lives in defense of our great nation and the values we, as Americans, hold so dear,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, to a gathering of Gold Star family members at the NCO Club, Dec. 9. “We can never forget or minimize the sacrifices of the few for the benefit of the many. Moreover, I am mindful that no words or deeds we offer can ever truly erase the pain and loss of a loved one’s absence, especially during the holidays.”



The holidays can be a joyous time as families come together, yet for some it can be a harsh reminder for those who have lost loved ones, so South Carolina Survivor Outreach Services holds a holiday event every year to “remember the loved ones that families have lost and to let them know that we are always there for them,” said Marilynn Bailey, the post’s survivor outreach services coordinator.



The term Gold Star family originates during World War One I when families flew a banner in their windows with a blue star for each family members serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. When a service member was killed in action a blue star was replaced by a gold one.



Kelly said the event had a deep meaning.



“Today’s act of reverence is a time to honor our commitment to the heartbroken and proclaim our solemn promise never to forget those who served and sacrificed so much for our nation,” Kelly said. “By being here today, we are participating in a meaningful act of remembrance and ensuring that the fallen and their selfless service will continue to resonate with Americans from time immemorial.”



The holiday wishes event brings families together to help each in ways only those who share loss of loved ones can.



Gold Star family member Paola Barnes took part in the event as sort of a tradition because she doesn’t celebrate Christmas at home, plus she gets support she can’t get everywhere.



“I don’t celebrate (the holidays) because my husband passed away,” Rojas said. “So, this is nice to come here and honor him. I want to honor him.”



The event is good because you get the support you need, she said. Being with a group of those with shared experiences is helpful because “not everyone can understand what you are going through. The support we have here is wonderful, it is always welcome. It’s nice to have a community that supports us.”



Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina, said he felt blessed to be a part of the ceremony that saw the 282nd Army Band play holiday music and ornaments hung on a Christmas tree.



“We hope, and more importantly, we pray that you find a comfort and a blessing by being here together with Gold Star mothers and Gold Star families,” he said.