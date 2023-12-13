Post flips switch to holiday season

The Grinch tried to steal the Fort Jackson commander’s holiday cheer with a surprise visit, but was rebuffed by the general like a professional quarterback shedding off a would-be tackler.



With a smile and shrug, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, kept speaking to the assembled throng of attendees at the post’s holiday tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 1 at Patriots Park.



The Grinch snuck up on the post commander, but that didn’t damper the Fort Jackson community’s spirits.



“Tonight is our introduction to the holiday season,” said Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs before the tree was lit. “We just came out of Thanksgiving to celebrate with our families … Now we are officially opening up the holiday season with Santa Claus coming, opening up food trucks and having various booths for the Fort Jackson community as well as the greater Columbia (South Carolina) community” to enjoy.



The event was one of multiple events Fort Jackson held that were open to the public.



“I want the children that are here to remember coming on to Fort Jackson and seeing the lights come on,” Kelly said. The event was one of three main events held on post this year, the others being Independence Day and Oktoberfest celebrations.



“Now as we look forward to the holiday season and vacation coming up, and a little bit of time to unwind and relax,” Ochs added. “It’s our way to give back to our Soldiers who have given so much.”



“When we light this tree tonight, we’re lighting a light within ourselves,” Kelly said before he and Ochs pressed the button to turn on the lights. “Enjoy time with your families. As many of you prepare to travel, we encourage you to be safe.”



Ashley and Mike Randolph from Elgin, South Carolina, were some of the many who came on post to see the tree lighting and partake in the festivities. Their children enjoyed being showered with ice by Colin Henderson, who was creating ice sculptures.



“We love this area,” Mike Randolph said. “I’m pretty impressed with the post itself and its good for Soldiers and Families.”



The thousands of attendees were able to witness the ice sculpting, take a train ride and even enjoy selfie stations. They were serenaded by the C.C. Pinckney Elementary School choir, 282nd Army Band, and dueling violinists. There were food trucks and tents from on-post organizations and sponsors as well.



The winners of the gingerbread house contest were announced as well. The winners are: Whitney Jones, 4-7 year olds; Ashley Gold, 8-11 year olds; Jackson Alto, 12-17 year old; Elizabeth Holmgren won the 18 year old and above.



“It was important we made this a big event because you never know where you will be from year to year,” said Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander.



Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Cesar Duran agreed.



“I think the most important thing is that although we’re away from our homes and our hometowns, we need to make sure everyone in the military – all the families and the service members – have a feeling that they are home,” he said.



Santa Claus arrived after the tree was lit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 09:19 Story ID: 460038 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post flips switch to holiday season, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.