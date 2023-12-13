(Nov. 30, 2023) YOKOSUKA, JAPAN - USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) hosted a promotion ceremony for Gunnery Sergeant Hunter C. Pepper, company gunner sergeant for Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team-Pacific (FASTPAC), November 30, 2023.



“It’s an honor to have Rafael Peralta host my promotion ceremony,” said Pepper. “Rafael Peralta has strong ties to the USMC, and I love promoting a strong blue/green team. Knowing that the work I’ve done to take care of my Marines hasn’t gone unnoticed means the world.”



Previously, Pepper served as the primary marksmanship instructor in Paris Island, South Carolina, then as the rifle platoon commander in Camp Pendleton, California, prior to his current duties as company Gunnery Sergeant for the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team-Pacific (FASTPAC) out in Yokosuka, Japan.



During the ceremony, Maj. Benjamin Nicholas promoted Pepper. “The Marine Corps stands tall on the shoulders of its Gunnery Sergeants—the backbone of the force. They are the masters of their craft who forge resilience, discipline, and unwavering leadership to help sculpt our Marines into a force to be reckoned with.”



Rafeal Peralta has strong ties to the Marine Corps, as the warship was dedicated to Sergeant Rafael Peralta of 1st Battalion 3rd Marine Division who was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism during his deployment in Iraq. Rafael Peralta upholds the highest traditions of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.



Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 22:52 Story ID: 460016 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Hosts Promotion Ceremony for Gunnery Sergeant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.