Exchange Service Celebrates Space Force Birthday By Giving Away Over $4,000 in Prizes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the Space Force’s fourth birthday by giving away more than $4,000 in tactical gear.



From Dec. 15 to Jan. 15, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 43 prizes.



“The Exchange is honored to call our Nation’s Guardians family,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This sweepstakes is a special opportunity to celebrate our Space Force heroes.”



Prizes include:

• Danner Reckoning hot weather boots (5 winners)

• Benchmade Narrows folding knife (1 winner)

• Bear & Son Blackhawk Hawkpoint (5 winners)

• ESS Rollbar sunglasses (10 winners)

• Wiley X Valor Apel 2 Lens Kit (2 winners)

• SLNT Faraday locking bag (10 winners)

• Outdoor Research Tactical Beanie PS50 Watch Cap (10 winners)



No purchase is necessary to win. Drawings for winners will take place around Jan. 19. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



