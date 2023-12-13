NAS Pensacola Hosts Local Schoolchildren for Holiday Event

Courtesy Photo | Santa Claus gives gifts to children at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 13...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Santa Claus gives gifts to children at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 13 during the installation's First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department's Child and Youth Program (CYP) Holiday Party. Forty-five schoolchildren from Warrington and Navy Point Elementary Schools attended the event. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer, NAS Pensacola Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA), the installation’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department’s Child and Youth Programs (CYP) welcomed area schoolchildren for a Dec. 13 holiday event onboard the installation.



More than 45 children from Warrington and Navy Point Elementary Schools interacted with service members at the command, making holiday-themed arts and crafts and receiving presents from Santa Claus.



“I think it’s important to host something like this because it shows the community and most importantly these children that we’re here to support them,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch and Recovery) (AW) 1st Class Alicia Coleman, a FCPOA member and one of the organizers of the event. “Being able to celebrate the holiday season not only is great for them, but it provides us an opportunity to give back to our community.”



This year was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the base has hosted children onboard for the holiday program.



“These kids aren’t military children, so for them to get a look at the base that is right outside of their back door is just amazing,” said Caroyln Bevil, a social worker for the Escambia County School District. “We are so appreciative to the Sailors for putting this all together.”



NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Terry “Village” Shashaty and Command Master Chief Christopher Wallace also attended the event, and echoed Bevil’s sentiments.



“Partnering with schools in our community isn’t just about spreading holiday cheer,” said Wallace. “It’s about building bridges and creating awesome experiences with our neighbors in Pensacola.”



NAS Pensacola’s school liaison, Carissa Bergosh, said that there are multiple programs throughout the year that bring children on the installation as well as programs through which Sailors visit children at their schools.



“This is a great chance for the children to not only have fun, but to also experience what the base is,” said Bergosh.



