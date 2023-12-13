Camp Casey U.S. Soldiers deliver coal briquettes to underprivileged neighborhoods in the city of Uijeongbu

Photo By Spc. Philemon Tan | The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Philemon Tan | The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program (BOSS) partnered with the Good Neighbor in Uijeongbu for the annual Coal Delivery Event in the city of Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Dec. 12. Over 30 participants, 194th DSSB Company, including U.S. Soldiers, Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSAs), and Korean volunteers all participated in hand delivering coal briquettes to underprivileged neighborhoods during the holiday season strengthening bonds between the U.S. and the Korean community of Uijeongbu. The event was organized by Mr. Kim, Han Ju, President of the Good Neighbor in Uijeongbu, as a way for Soldiers to volunteer and strengthen relationships with the Korean community this holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan) see less | View Image Page

UIJEONGBU, South Korea - The United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program (BOSS) partnered with 'Good Nighbor Uijeongbu’ for the annual coal delivery event in the city of Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Dec. 12.



Over thirty participants from 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion (DSSB), including U.S. Soldiers, Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSAs), and Korean volunteers all participated in hand delivering coal briquettes to underprivileged neighborhoods during the holiday season. The cultural exchange event had the goal of strengthening bonds and building understating between the U.S. and the Korean community of Uijeongbu.



“It gives the U.S. Soldiers pride in what they do, it broadens their perspective and gives them more insight into Korean culture,” said 2nd Lt. Hannah Taylor, a 194th DSSB U.S. volunteer. “Being able to help the local community shows who we are as an organization to the people of the country (Republic of Korea) we are here to protect.”



The Good Neighbor Program is a USFK community relations program initiated in 2003, aimed at actively engaging the local community, government, media, business, education, and military through cultural and educational exchanges to promote mutual understanding of one another's cultures, customs, and lifestyles.



“We are very thankful to the U.S. Soldiers who came to volunteer and help with the successful Coal Delivery Event,” said Mr. Kim, Han Ju, president of the Good Neighbor in Uijeongbu, “Though they have the main job of training to defend our country, they still took time out of their day to support the Uijeongbu community which is something I am grateful for and respect.”



After the event, all participants of the event gathered for a meal of Galbitang (beef rib soup) with conversations between the U.S. and Uijeongbu citizens helping deepen the relationship between Camp Casey Soldiers and Uijeongbu Community citizens. (U.S. Army article by Spc. Philemon Tan)