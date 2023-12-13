AFGSC leaders visit the Mighty Ninety, emphasize nuclear deterrence mission

Photo By Glenn Robertson | Senior Airman Conley Frink,90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response...... read more read more Photo By Glenn Robertson | Senior Airman Conley Frink,90th Missile Security Operations Squadron convoy response force team member, points out features of the high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle to Gen. Thomas Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, in the Peacekeeper High Bay on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 16, 2023. AFGSC leaders visited the base to interact with members of the 90th Missile Wing over a two-day visit. (U.S. AIr Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson) see less | View Image Page

Gen. Thomas Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, along with his spouse, Barbara, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief, visited with Mighty Ninety Airmen during a two-day visit to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Nov. 15-16, 2023.



The general and command chief interacted with first-term Airmen, Airmen from each of the groups, squadron commanders and senior enlisted leaders. Additionally, the command team focused on spending time with defenders, speaking to both members of the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron and 90th Security Forces Group leadership, followed by a vehicle walkthrough where they engaged in discussion about the utilization and safety of various vehicles deployed to the missile field.



During the visit, the general emphasized the significance of the AFGSC never-fail mission and the importance of each Airmen and their families.



“It is the Airmen that execute the crucial mission of Global Strike, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week who are the true underpinning of our nation’s defense,” Gen. Bussiere said. “Other nations may rely on their hardware, but we have you. You’re our most valuable asset.”



Mrs. Bussiere visited with members of several organizations that support the well-being of Airmen and their families, including Sources of Strength, which supports resiliency of military children in local schools, and the Adopt an Airman program that links Wranglers with host families in the local community. She also met with spouses across the wing, toured the Child Development Center and 90th Medical Group, and listened to the needs that would ensure Mighty Ninety Airmen can focus on the mission at hand.



As they departed, Smith reminded the Airmen that true leadership is more than the rank on their shirts and their job titles, but often found in the decision to maintain integrity despite difficult circumstances.



“You are all empowered to lead,” Smith said. “Not just yourself, but your peers and your teammates. You all know the right thing, and every Airman should lead toward it.”



This article was originally published on the F.E. Warren AFB website at www.warren.af.mil, Dec. 1, 2023.