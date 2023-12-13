Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers releases 2023 navigation stats

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, released its 2023 navigation statistics for the Upper Mississippi River today.

    The 2023 navigation season unofficially ended Nov. 23, after the Motor Vessel W. Red Harris departed St. Paul, Minnesota. The 2023 navigation season started March 12 when the Motor Vessel Philip M. Pfeffer broke its way through the ice of Lake Pepin to travel to St. Paul, Minnesota.

    Navigation statistics fluctuate from year to year, depending on the weather, river flows and the length of the navigation season. The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 15:19
    Story ID: 459871
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers releases 2023 navigation stats, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    9-foot navigation channel
    Navigation Statistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT