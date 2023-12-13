Fort Harrison Fit to Win Center Reopened

Fort Harrison, MONT. - The Fort Harrison Fit to Win center is officially open! Fit to Win Committee members hosted a reopening ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at Fort Harrison, Mont.



After closing its doors for two weeks, Fort Harrison's workout facility is open with 100% new equipment. The $250,000 project was the first major overhaul the fitness center has seen in more than ten years.



“Soldiers are going to come in here wanting to work out and they’re going to leave wanting to come back,” said Capt. Logan Gregg, chairman of the Fit to Win Committee.



This new equipment is just the beginning. Over the next five years, the Fit to Win Committee plans to re-outfit all Montana Army National Guard gym facilities.



“[By 2027], every armory gym will have a scaled-down version of this, and every Soldier will know what to expect,” said Gregg.



In the meantime, all of the Fit to Win’s old equipment deemed still safe to use will be passed on to other armory gyms across Montana.



The Fit to Win center is open to military members with military IDs, retirees with a retired service card, Department of Military Affairs and DA civilian employees with government-issued IDs, and their dependents (those under 18 must be accompanied by a member), 0500-2100 Monday

through Sunday.



If you would like to provide input to the Fit to Win Committee, you may reach them at mtarng-f2w@army.mil

