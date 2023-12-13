Bluejacket of the Quarter: Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Zachery C. Jackson

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 6, 2023) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for fourth quarter FY23.

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Zachery C. Jackson, from Jacksonville, Florida, was named Bluejacket of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Jackson works as a military working dog (MWD) handler in the NSGL security department. Jackson has been in the Navy for two years and aboard NSGL for one year.

“This has been a very shocking turn of events for me in regards to being recognized for the actions that I consider to be miniscule,” said Jackson. “My humble response simply comes from my belief of doing the job that I am assigned to do expecting nothing in return let alone being put on a pedestal for those around me to notice my achievement’s, but I encourage those that have the same mindset as me to reach out of their comfort zone for the endless possibilities that are out there.”

As a MWD handler, Jackson is responsible for detection, obedience training, command authorized inspections and random antiterrorism measures in support of security operations. In his capacity as a MWD handler, Jackson has provided K-9 support to the US Secret Service to safeguard the president and vice president of the US, during an official visit to Illinois.

Jackson also supports the Great Lakes Police Department in his role as a sentry and a patrol officer to ensure good order and discipline is maintained onboard Naval Station Great Lakes. He is a qualified line coach helping to train and qualify Sailors in small arms marksmanship.

“The best part of my job is being able to go on missions with other agencies to see how everyone plays a part in the grand scheme of what I do as a K-9 handler,” said Jackson.

