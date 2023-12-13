2023 Holiday message from DCNG Commanding General, TAG and Command Senior Enlisted Leader

Season's Greetings, Soldiers and Airmen of the District of Columbia National Guard:



The holidays offer an opportunity to reflect on professional and personal accomplishments over 2023 and consider goals to set for 2024. Every Soldier, Airmen, National Guard family member, and civilian is a gift. And in the season of giving, we give thanks for your ongoing service to the District of Columbia and our Nation. Wherever you are and whatever you do this holiday season, take pride being a Capital Guardian and serve as an example for others to follow.



We encourage you to keep Soldiers and Airmen deployed in your thoughts and prayers. And to those mobilized, we extend our appreciation for your dedication to the mission and ask you to remain unwavering in the execution of the task at hand. Your sacrifice makes a difference in our communities and in the defense of our Nation. And to those who spend the season on the domestic front, enjoy the extra quality time with family, friends, Battle Buddies, and Wingmen.



The D.C. National Guard has a unique mission, and our people are equally one of a kind. Please take time to slow down and enjoy the people and things for which you are thankful and appreciative. The holidays happen only once a year, be mindful of your purpose and holistic, wellness. Thank you for your service and dedication both today and into the new year! And remember, 'We live here. We work here. We serve here.'



Happy Holidays!



Major General John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim), USA

Brigadier General Aaron R. Dean, The Adjutant General, USA

Command Sergeant Major Ronald L. Smith, Jr. Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USA

