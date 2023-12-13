AFWERX accepting applications for spring 2024 fellowship

Photo By Matthew Clouse | Chris Heckman, AFWERX fellow, works from home in Huber Heights, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2023....... read more read more Photo By Matthew Clouse | Chris Heckman, AFWERX fellow, works from home in Huber Heights, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2023. AFWERX fellowships are primarily virtual positions and are designed to cultivate a better understanding of current industry trends, broaden innovation perspectives and expose Airmen and Guardians to programs with a Department of the Air Force level impact. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is accepting applications for its upcoming spring Traditional Fellowship Program through Jan. 5.



“I would definitely recommend an AFWERX fellowship to anybody who wants a challenge and likes a fast-paced working environment,” said Chris Heckman, a current AFWERX fellow. “You get to learn about new technologies and accelerate them to the warfighter, which is very exciting.”



AFWERX fellowships are designed to cultivate a better understanding of current industry trends, broaden innovation perspectives and expose Airmen and Guardians to programs with a DAF- level impact. The fellowships include a professional development curriculum, allowing selectees to refine their project management capabilities and expand their skill sets.



Fellows can expect to support a range of projects, including major command outreach, accelerating and transitioning Airmen and Guardians’ ideas to the field and participating in a Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer contracting sprint.



Traditional fellows will be assigned to one of AFWERX’s divisions for four months. Heckman, an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center HH-60 Pave Hawk program manager with five years of acquisition experience, is assigned to AFVentures because his background and skill set aligned best with that division. Its mission is to fund emerging technologies via government and private capital to deliver Air Force and Space Force capabilities and broaden access to disruptive innovation.



“It was definitely a unique experience for me and was good to learn a different side of acquisitions,” Heckman said. “The process in AFWERX is so much faster than what I’m used to and getting technologies to the field quickly will hopefully help us gain an advantage.”



Heckman is part of the Strategic Funding Increase and Tactical Funding Increase team and is responsible for inputting contract data, creating data analysis dashboards and sending emails to contract-awarded small businesses to make sure they are meeting milestones and to offer support as needed.



Heckman said his most memorable highlight was attending the AFWERX program management review at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, in October and meeting his co-workers in person. The fellowship experience has been so much fun that he doesn’t want it to end.



“Once you find something that you enjoy doing, you want to keep learning more and more about it and it has kept me engaged,” Heckman added.



Fellowships are open to all ranks of the Air and Space Forces, Reserve, Guard and government civilians. Both full-time and part-time fellowship positions are available, and are primarily being offered virtually, making them accessible to applicants regardless of location.



For more information, please contact fellowship directors Craig Buying at craig.buying@afwerx.af.mil or Jason Newborg at jason.newborg.fellow@afwerx.af.mil.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.



About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.