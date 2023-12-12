91st Cyber Soldier, GMU student named top Army ROTC cadet

Courtesy Photo | Bryan Vega, a Virginia National Guard Soldier and Reserve officer Training Corps cadet...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bryan Vega, a Virginia National Guard Soldier and Reserve officer Training Corps cadet at George Mason University, was named Army ROTC's top cadet in the country according to an online post Nov. 2022, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FAIRFAX, Va. — A Virginia National Guard Soldier assigned to the Fort Belvoir-based 91st Cyber Brigade was named the top Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet of the year by the ROTC Army Cadet Command according to an online announcement posted Nov. 22, 2023.



Sgt. Bryan Vega has served as an enlisted Soldier in the VNG for 14 years, achieving the rank of sergeant, and is currently earning his data analysis engineering degree as an ROTC cadet at George Mason University. After graduating and commissioning, Vega intends to return to the 91st as new officer.



"We are extremely proud of the success of Cadet and soon to be 2nd Lt. Vega,” said Col. Rusty McGuire, commander of the 91st Cyber Brigade. “He has been and continues to serve as an outstanding member of our highly technical brigade. We are glad others get a chance to see the outstanding talent like Cadet Vega we retain in the 91st Cyber Brigade."



“Being recognized as the top cadet nationwide is an honor, a testament to the collective inspiration I derived from my peers and instructors during my program and at Cadet Summer Training,” said Vega.



He attributes his achievement at least in part to his experiences as a VNG Soldier, as well as the leadership he’s served under.



“My tenure in the VNG, characterized by its assembly of talented and humble Soldiers, offered a distinctive dynamic compared to my experiences in other states,” said Vega. “The leadership in the VNG not only provided unwavering support but also consistently encouraged me to expand my horizons and strive for excellence.”



Vega has strived for excellence, not just in his studies at GMU, but also his extracurriculars. According to the Army ROTC announcement, Vega has played Division I rugby, is co-captain of his intramural dodgeball team and plays pickleball. Outside of sports, he leads the school’s cyber and engineering mentorship program and volunteers in youth athletics.



On the civilian side, Vega works in artificial intelligence and data science, skills he hopes to bring back to the 91st after graduation.



“Reflecting on my past experiences, I hold the soldiers of the VNG in high regard for their talent and humility, attributes that have significantly influenced my life,” said Vega. “As I transition to the role of a commissioned officer within the 91st Cyber Brigade, my primary goal is to emulate this ethos. In addition to this, I am deeply committed to supporting the retention of our cyber talent and strategically contributing to the growth and development of our mission and formation. This commitment aligns with my vision of bolstering our capabilities and ensuring the continued excellence of our unit.”



Read the Army ROTC post about Vega on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz8wFRSua_q/.



Read more about the 91st Cyber Brigade at https://ngpa.us/22193.