Osan Post Office: Unboxing the holiday season

Members from the Osan Air Base Post Office pose for a group photo at Osan Air Base, Dec. 12, 2023. The base post office operates with a total of 40 personnel, including 28 military, 12 Korean Nationals, and one GS civilian to handle all of the incoming and outgoing mail for the base.

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Spending the holidays at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, isn’t always easy, especially for many Airmen who don’t have family with them to celebrate. Having a few presents that were mailed from back home, or even mailing them out can help bring joy. The postal workers from the 51st Force Support Squadron help to make sure all Airmen and their families are able to have that opportunity.



“One of the best things about being a postal clerk is that you have the opportunity to help people,” said U.S. Air Force Airman Damian Gomez, 51st FSS military postal clerk. “It’s rewarding to run into those people later on and be recognized as someone who helped link them to their families through something as simple as a piece of mail.”



The post office at Osan is responsible for the distribution of thousands of presents throughout the holiday season.



With a base population of over 13,000 people, the holiday season brings new challenges to military postal workers, requiring a level of effort and coordination that allows the holidays to become almost effortless to their customers.



“The holiday season is the busiest, which lasts from mid November through January,” said Mr. Hyong Min Kim, 51st FSS assistant postmaster. “As we get busier, the amount of mail that gathers is also higher without additional space for overflow, so having people check their mailbox weekly and pick up their packages as they arrive helps a lot.”



The 51st FSS is also participating in Operation Santa, which will allow customers to have the opportunity to pick up their packages from the post office from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

on Dec. 24.



Maintaining the ability to coordinate events like Operation Santa requires focus and coordination from the military postal workers, and creates an opportunity for Airmen and their families to share gifts with their loved ones.



“No mail, no morale is our motto, which means we provide morale to our military members, their families, contractors, and retirees when we deliver packages from their loved ones or gifts for their family and friends,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mereille Hopkins, 51st FSS flight chief. “Everything we do contributes to keeping personnel happy and keeping the mission going.”