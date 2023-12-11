Fort McCoy leaders hold December strategic planning session for installation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff participate in a Phase V strategic planning...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff participate in a Phase V strategic planning session Dec. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The planning was part of several days of activity and planning that supports the installation’s five-year Strategic Business Plan. Phase five of strategic planning is implementation and reporting, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison senior leaders gathered in early December for a Phase V strategic planning session that supports the installation’s five-year Strategic Business Plan, Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office (PAIO) officials said.



This type of strategic planning is something that takes place regularly at Fort McCoy. This latest planning session that went for several days at McCoy’s Community Center supported the five-year Strategic Business Plan for fiscal years 2021-2025.



Phase five of strategic planning is implementation and reporting, PAIO officials stated.



“Over the years, Fort McCoy has established a proven record of excellence for installation management,” states the Installation Management System Handbook.



The installation last completed Phase IV of the planning process in 2020, which included the development of performance goals, enterprise performance measures, and action plans to guide the garrison leadership for five years. Workforce feedback was solicited during phase two of the planning process, which covers the analysis of organizational strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The worker-generated input, which was gathered during anonymous surveys earlier in the year, helped develop the new strategic objectives.



In 2020, Fort McCoy senior leaders developed 40 performance goals, including improving installation infrastructure, increasing fire and emergency capabilities, expanding the customer training base, streamlining the hiring/on-boarding process, augmenting workforce development, expanding land and airspace access, improving internal and external communication, modernizing information technology capabilities, promoting and enhancing the Installation Management System, and embracing the 12 pillars of the Army Integrated Protection Program.



“Through effective strategic planning and innovative installation management programs the garrison leadership will strive to make Fort McCoy the very best military reservation at which to train, work, and live,” the Installation Management System Handbook states.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger; Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum; Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon; and Fort McCoy’s senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, were among the leaders participating in the December session with personnel from all of Fort McCoy’s garrison directorates and offices.



In July, Messenger discussed how effective planning has helped Fort McCoy be successful when he was speaking to a session of the 17th annual Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference at Fort McCoy.



Messenger spoke about the importance of Fort McCoy’s economic impact to the local economies and how long-term planning affects that. He pointed out the installation’s impact for fiscal year (FY) 2022, which was approximately $2.52 billion. The data for the economic impact was compiled PAIO as well.



A total of 2,444 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2022 — 1,320 civilians, 586 military, and 538 contract employees. Approximately 66.4 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County. FY 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



“That’s hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts,” Messenger said to the conference attendees. “That’s hundreds of millions of dollars in new construction. It’s hundreds of millions of dollars in payroll that we have here. And this is a driver of the economy, but it’s not because of Fort McCoy being here. It’s because of the integration that we have in the local community. And mainly when I say local, I mean this part of the region.”



Through the strategic planning, the installation can also begin to be prepared for what the installation may look like and how it may operate a decade or even two decades from now, officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.)