Photo Story: Building demolition in Fort McCoy's 1600 block makes way for more future construction, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A worker cleans up after demolishing a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment area Dec. 7, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was to make way for more construction in the future for two more brigade headquarters buildings that will be constructed. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

A worker uses an excavator to take down a building in the 1600 block of the cantonment area Dec. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was to make way for more construction in the future for two more brigade headquarters buildings that will be constructed, according to Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials.



That construction will be managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.



Demolition of buildings in the 1600 block originally began in 2019 and has since led to the construction of two large four-story barracks buildings that are still under construction.



All of the work is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, Harrie said.



Overall, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



