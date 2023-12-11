Photo Story: 2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part III

Photo By Claudia Neve | Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing Christmas carols as...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing Christmas carols as part of the 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony held Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award-winning choir sang many songs for the crowd of several hundred people attending the event. The ceremony also included Christmas crafts, the lighting of the tree in front of the center, and much more. The ceremony serves as the official kickoff to the holiday season at the installation every year. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing Christmas carols as part of the 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony held Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The award-winning choir sang many songs for the crowd of several hundred people attending the event.



The ceremony also included Christmas crafts, the lighting of the tree in front of the center, and much more.



The ceremony serves as the official kickoff to the holiday season at the installation every year and was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



