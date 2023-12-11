Photo Story: 2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation community members participate in the 2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation community members participate in the 2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event festivities Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of Fort McCoy community members flocked to the center to attend the event. The event included not just the tree lighting but also children’s crafts, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate and cookies, and other activities. The annual event is the installation’s kickoff to the holiday season. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

