    Live-fire test success for Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

    Army Integrated Battle Command System

    Photo By Darrell Ames | The Army Integrated Battle Command System successfully commanded a Patriot Advanced

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (December 7, 2023) – The U.S. Army completed a live-fire engagement using the advanced, Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, known as LTAMDS. This milestone is the latest event in a series of ongoing developmental tests for the radar.
    The test consisted of a threat system surrogate emulating a Tactical Ballistic Missile target flying a representative trajectory. The Army Integrated Battle Command System successfully commanded a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Cost Reduction Initiative interceptor to fire and engage the target. Interceptor acquisition and uplink/downlink communications for the PAC-3 CRI was successfully performed throughout its trajectory supporting an intercept of the TBM target. System Performance was nominal and mission analysis is ongoing.
    LTAMDS testing will continue in 2024, including robust environmental and mobility qualification, and expanded system of systems testing.

