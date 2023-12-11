Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: 2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

    2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing Christmas carols as...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Installation community members participate in the 2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event festivities Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Hundreds of Fort McCoy community members flocked to the center to attend the event.

    The event included not just the tree lighting but also children’s crafts, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate and cookies, and other activities.

    The annual event is the installation’s kickoff to the holiday season.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

