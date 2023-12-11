Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg among cherished guests at Holiday Helper Open House

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Lt. Gen. Retired Arthur Gregg was among the cherished guests of honor Dec. 8 at the Holiday Helper Association’s open house, the first since the installation was redesignated in his honor.



Holiday Helper is a command-approved, volunteer supported, Fort Gregg-Adams-based non-profit organization with a goal to support “all branches of service, including National Guard and Reservist military members, wounded warriors, retirees, widows, survivors, veterans and their families in need,” according to its website.



Established 22 years ago, Holiday Helper provides for those in need during the holiday season. Troops are allowed shop free of charge, from the vast selection of age-appropriate toys, stocking stuffers, board games, stuffed animals and books – all donated by community members, civic organizations, and businesses.



“It is just a joy to be here and see the gifts that we will distribute to these soldiers for their families in a little bit,” Gregg said.



Joining Gregg at the open house was Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general; Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams senior enlisted leader; Col. James D. Hoyman, garrison commander; and roughly 50 other distinguished military and civilian guests.



“I can reflect back on my time as a child, I was the youngest of nine kids growing up during the Great Depression times of the early 30’s,” Gregg said. “I am thankful because no matter how hard times were, my parents always made sure each one of us children had a gift to open on Christmas Day. For how thoughtful my parents were, and how special they made Christmas for us, I am forever grateful.”



This holiday season, the toy and gift selection included 100 bicycles and tricycles, 75 laptops, as well as multiple shelves of infant and toddler toys, books, toy trucks and race cars, puzzles, dolls, and board games. The fully stocked shelves of the toy warehouse awaited the Soldiers who will give these toys as presents to their families.



“We can count the donations that our amazing donors have provided, but what we cannot count is the joy that this event inspires, the joy that’s brought by the generosity of all of our partners and the joy that’s brought by the efforts of our volunteers throughout the installation to make this happen,” Simerly said.



Next week, Holiday Helper will have their two-day shopping event on Dec. 12 and 13, 2023. Troops will be able to choose from an inventory valued at more than $50,000.



“When you see a servicemember become emotional due to the generosity of our community – when they are at a loss for words knowing their children will have a memorable holiday – it just confirms why all of us are here doing what we do,” said Holiday Helper Association board member Susan Garling.



The event is made possible solely through volunteers, from the HHA board of directors to community members, civic organizations, and local surrounding businesses who make donations to help with stocking the toy store’s shelves.



“Volunteers like Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers and Toys for Tots have been a part of Holiday Helper since its inception in 2001,” said Garling. “From the back room at ACS to moving from building to building every year, they were there to volunteer and paint the green trees on the canvas walls. In 2010, when the toy store was established, they painted those same infamous green trees on the walls, they donated live holiday trees for our military to take and have continued volunteering in various Holiday Helper initiatives throughout the year. To this day, they continue to play a major role in the Holiday Helper Program.”



Holiday Helper, and the volunteers who make the event possible, embody the true meaning of the holiday spirit and seek to inspire joy to as many families as possible during the holiday season.



For more information about Holiday Helper, visit www.holidayhelperassociation.com.

