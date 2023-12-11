Hundreds attend Fort McCoy’s 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting event to kick-off holiday season

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation community members participate in the 2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Installation community members participate in the 2023 Fort McCoy Christmas Tree Lighting Event festivities Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of Fort McCoy community members flocked to the center to attend the event. The event included not just the tree lighting but also children’s crafts, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate and cookies, and other activities. The annual event is the installation’s kickoff to the holiday season. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy held its 2023 Christmas Tree Lighting Event on Dec. 7 at McCoy’s Community Center with hundreds of community members in attendance to enjoy a variety of holiday activities.



After Isabella Hilt, Fort McCoy’s and Wisconsin’s 2023 Military Youth of the Year, and her family officially lit the Christmas tree in front of McCoy’s Community Center to officially kick off the holiday season, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger told the event-goers it was time to have fun.



“It’s so great to see everybody out here for the tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season,” Messenger said. “And I would just like to thank everyone here for being part of the greatest military that has ever been fielded on the face of the Earth at any given time. It takes Soldiers, family members, civilians — it takes everyone.”



Inside McCoy’s there were many things to do. People could get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There was also cookies and hot chocolate available for everyone, and there was a wide variety of holiday crafts and activities for children and families to enjoy.



The event took place from 4 to 6 p.m., and in addition to having all the work done through the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), there also were several volunteers from organizations throughout the Fort McCoy Garrison helping as well.



Before the actual tree lighting, children active in the Fort McCoy Child and Youth Services program, also a part of DFMWR, sang Christmas songs to get everyone into the holiday spirit for the tree lighting.



Additionally, and also before the official tree lighting, dozens of students with the Tomah High School Show Choir sang Christmas carols to the event attendees inside the center for approximately 30 minutes.



The entire event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. DFMWR Direct Patrick McGuane was thankful for many sponsors who supported the event.



“Thank you very much, we are thankful knowing you are very supportive of the United States military,” McGuane said.



And attendees also enjoyed the event. One attendee later commented on Facebook about how fun the event was.



“Thank you for another great event and all your hard work! My daughter loved it,” the attendee wrote.



McGuane also said he was grateful again for everyone who made it possible.



“I’m especially thankful to all of our sponsors and volunteers who continue to support FMWR and Fort McCoy with their participation in this event,” McGuane said. “This great event would not have been possible without all of the support of our community partners.”



