Norfolk Naval Shipyard VET-ERG Brings Holiday Cheer to Community with Annual Toys for Tots Campaign

Every year, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) brings holiday cheer to those less fortunate with their annual Toys for Tots collection. For 56 days, generous employees and Sailors from the shipyard family provided 919 toys that will be given to children within the local community.



“It is an honor for our VET-ERG and our shipyard to be able to help our community with this event every year,” said VET-ERG President Roger Bashaw. “It brings a smile to my face to see what we have accomplished this year and every year we’ve done this campaign.”



Jon Echols, a VET-ERG founding member and the lead for the NNSY Toys for Tots collection, added, “There are so many children out there that do not have any toys under the tree every year. Being able to provide assistance for those less fortunate and help them have the best Christmas is very important to me and to others here at NNSY. The more we do to support our brothers and sisters, the better our world would be.”



The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was first established in 1947 to help support children in need during the holiday season. Since its founding, more and more organizations have joined the effort to do their part. Presently, the program distributes an average of 18 million toys to seven million children annually.



This has been an annual tradition for the NNSY VET-ERG for more than ten years, the team is always excited to help the community in any way they can. This annual collection reaches many families within the Hampton Roads community, extending as far as Richmond and Emporia. The NNSY VET-ERG celebrated the end of this year’s campaign Dec. 8, turning over the collected gifts to the Marines.



Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman said, “The children are our future. All of us were children in our own time and I’m sure many of us can remember how special it was to have toys to play with and let our imaginations soar, especially during the holiday season. Seeing our shipyard family come out to support the families of our community is wonderful to see and be part of and I’m proud of the amazing turnout from our teammates. Something that may seem as simple as donating a single toy could bring a smile and so much joy to those in need and I thank everyone who shared in this season of giving.”



To learn more about the Toys for Tots program, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/. To learn more about the NNSY VET-ERG, email NNSY_VET-ERG_Officers@us.navy.mil.

