Staff in the Spotlight - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Griego

Meet Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Trevor Griego! He’s a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp.



He was awarded Senior Sailor of the Year at RTC.



Originally from Corona, California, Griego joined the Navy in 2016.



“I joined the Navy to enter a career field that would give me an opportunity to peruse higher education,” said Griego. “I checked onboard the command in July 2021 and graduated RDC “C” School in October 2021.”



Griego, along with being an RDC, works in many areas for the command.



“I am the command Indoctrination/Sponsorship coordinator, Command Bailiff Coordinator, Assistant Command Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor (DAPA) and a member of the Command Medical Training Team.”



Becoming an RDC wasn’t his initial goal, it was a decision Griego made later in his career.



“After realizing that I wanted to make the Navy a long-term career, I decided to come to RTC to better enhance my leadership ability and give back to an organization that I truly enjoy being a part of,” Griego said. “I enjoy the feeling of seeing a Recruit graduate, knowing the impact you have on their career and that you play a part in creating the future of the Navy is very rewarding.”



Griego feels that by coming to RTC to be an RDC, he is setting himself up for success for the rest of his career.



“I feel that working at RTC will affect the rest of my career by how it has taught me the ability to lead a wide variety of Sailors,” Griego added. “This command puts so many things into perspective, that no matter what my career has planned ahead, I will be able to accomplish it.”



It’s been almost eight years since Griego went through boot camp as a recruit, and although a lot has changed, he loves what he does. Here at RTC, in recognition of his hard work and performance Griego was awarded Senior Sailor of the Year.



“To me, starting off my career as an undesignated Airman, and now seven years later earning Senior Sailor of the Year is an accomplishment that I truly never had pictured for me”, said Griego. “It is an accumulation of many years of hard work and consistency. Being able to win this award I believe shows others that hard work pays off, never give up and always remember to find some type of enjoyment in everything that you do.”



Griego was previously assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 the “Eightballers”. “America's Premier Combat Helicopter Squadron", (HSC 8) executes helicopter utility and light attack missions, currently in support of Carrier Air Wing 11.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks-long and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.11.2023 13:03 Story ID: 459642 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight - Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Griego, by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.