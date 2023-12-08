$17M BOS Contract Option Awarded for NSF Redzikowo, Poland

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a $17 million modification to previously-awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity task order, Nov. 30, 2023, to Kellogg Brown and Root Services, Inc., for Base Operations Support (BOS) services at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo, Slupsk, Poland.



Work will be performed in Slupsk, Poland, and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $4,571,892, will be obligated at time of award; of which $3,778,848 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The contract modification provides an additional 9 months of BOS services under the basic task order and brings the total cumulative face value to $66.4 million.



“Overall, BOS contracts are critical to the success of military operations,” NAVFAC EURAFCENT Director of Public Works, Juan Jimenez Arocho said. “BOS contracts include a wide range of services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, and transportation.”



BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed provide for for furnishing all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary to provide the base operating support services at NSF Redzikowo.



The task order for BOS services was initially awarded Sept. 29, 2018, to Kellogg Brown and Root Services, Inc., as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures.



This bridge period will include services from Dec. 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2024. Work will be performed at NSF Redzikowo, Poland.



The Department of Defense contract announcement can be read at https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3601384/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.



