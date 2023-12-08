Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE CSM visits CRDAMC senior noncommissioned officers

    FORT CAVAZSO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Story by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Command Sgt. Maj. Victor Laragione, senior enlisted advisor, U.S Army Medical Center of Excellence, visited Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center senior NCOs for a professional development and question-and-answer session about Army Medicine and how they can help promote better training for Soldiers at their duty stations Dec. 7.
    Laragaione reemphasized that the MEDCoE was there for them to train, teach, and develop Soldiers and for the senior noncommissioned officers to reach out with input to help make the change and adjustments that they see are needed in the field for the future of Army medicine.
    The MEDCoE mission is to develop leaders, drive change, and synchronize Army Medicine′s doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, facilities and policy domains in order to enable the Joint Force to win the Nation′s wars.
