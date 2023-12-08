Army Soldiers Continue Army-Navy Football Viewing Tradition During Yama Sakura 85

During the busy schedule of Yama Sakura 85, U.S. Army Soldiers took a well-deserved break to watch the Army-Navy football game at Camp Higashi-Chitose on Dec. 10, 2023.



This game provided a moment of respite and camaraderie for Soldiers far away from home who are currently supporting one of the largest and most complex command post exercises to date. For decades, the Army-Navy game has been a welcome two-hour break for Soldiers around the world.



U.S. Army Sgt. Giuseppe Page, a paralegal with the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, said that watching the game from Japan was a special moment for him.



“It was such a unique experience that not a lot of people get to enjoy in their career, so I’m thankful for that,” Page said.



Despite the distance and operational demands, Army Soldiers participating in YS-85 in Japan came together to celebrate this iconic game alongside their Australian Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts. As the exercise continued around them, the participants took what little time they could to sneak glimpses of the game and cheer on the Army as it played to victory against the Navy.



The passionate cheers and good-natured banter resonated within the confines of their makeshift viewing centers, forming an unspoken bond that went beyond the daily military responsibilities of those watching.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christian Lightsey, the deputy commander of I Corps (Forward) Bilateral Coordination Element, said what makes watching the game from Japan surreal is knowing that in nearly every time zone across the world, Army Soldiers are watching the same game.



“I’ve always been a football player; I was recruited by the Army football team,” said Lightsey. “I played the games and want to see the Army beat the Navy.”



Despite the challenges of being away from home and the rigorous exercise, the game served as a much-needed morale booster.



Watching the team honor the 3rd Infantry Division was a special treat for one Soldier.



“It was really cool to see something I’m associated with be represented during the game,” said Warrant Officer Timothy Twitty, a current member of 11th ABN who previously deployed with 3rd ID and who still wears the unit’s deployment patch on his uniform.



As the game concluded and the final whistle echoed across their temporary spaces, what remained was not merely the score but the lasting impression of unity and shared experience. Despite their diverse backgrounds and duties, Japanese, Australian, and U.S. service members spent time bonding over the excitement of the game and continued a time-honored tradition of enjoying the game from anywhere in the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.10.2023 04:55 Story ID: 459583 Location: CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Soldiers Continue Army-Navy Football Viewing Tradition During Yama Sakura 85, by SPC Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.