Heart happy: A Mokil Atoll native helps drop humanitarian aid to her home island

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam–If you search the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean, you will find Mokil Atoll, a remote island chain that holds the heart and memories of one native who embarked on a unique journey Dec. 6, to bring joy and necessities to her homeland.



Nanako Lipai, who goes by “Nan,” found herself at the center of Operation Christmas Drop 2023–bringing her OCD experience full-circle after receiving aid herself as a child on the island.



"I remember seeing the service members waving down at us," she recalled with fondness and gratitude. For generations, the people of these isolated islands have eagerly awaited the arrival of the much-anticipated Christmas drop, a tradition that extends a helping hand to those in need.



"It means so much to these remote islands because of how useful the supplies are," she emphasizes. Loaded with fishing gear, medication, clothing, and shoes, every item that parachutes down from the sky is a lifeline for the islanders–even the parachute itself. "Every single thing we get is appreciated. I was never disappointed because everything is useful."



The logistics of OCD are as intricate as the tight-knit island communities it serves. Nan emphasized the saying 'it takes a village,' is even more pronounced on an island.



"When the box is dropped, they will take it to the big house and separate it between each household evenly," she explained. "From Christmas Drop to building a house, we do everything as a team. When OCD comes, sometimes everything is divided up amongst everyone."



Having left the Mokil Atoll at the age of 15, Nan found herself in Guam at the age of 20. It was here that she discovered the origins of OCD and immediately felt compelled to contribute.



"I want to give so much," she says, her tone reflecting a deep sense of gratitude. "I can't even describe how much it means to me, from receiving it as a child to giving it now."



This year marked a significant milestone for her as she boarded a foreign national plane, flying with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, whose C-130H Hercules aircraft has external tanks capable of making the long voyage to the Atoll.



"I felt like I was on a special mission," she recalls with a smile. The pilot, the crew, and everyone involved in coordinating the trip played a crucial role in making it the “best Christmas ever," for Nan.



"The best part was being able to push the bundle down to my island, it was so special," she shared. Escorted by JASDF Maj. Kentaro Hirai and 1st Lt. Shuhei Yamashita, 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron pilots, and 401st TS loadmasters, Nan witnessed her home from the skies. "The feeling of being there on the giving side of OCD, this beautiful Air Force tradition that started 72 years ago, was heartwarming. I can't thank everyone enough."



Recalling the intense anticipation and overwhelming emotions, she admits, "I was literally shaking in my shoes, I think I was white-knuckled holding onto the box." Yet, it was a moment she wouldn't trade for anything.



"I wanted to push the box and see my people and wave down to the island. When I say thank you, I'm speaking for the island, and not just my island. I'm speaking for all the Atolls out there. From my entire heart, thank you.



On behalf of Guam and the U.S. Air Force, Merry Christmas to all of you island people out there, from one island girl to all the island people."



Her journey from a recipient to a giver has come full circle, bringing happiness and hope to the Mokil Atoll and beyond.

