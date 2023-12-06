Illinois Army National Guard Colonel Receives the Legion of Merit for Successful Command of 33rd IBCT

Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Illinois Army National Guard Col. Michael Eastridge, the Chief of the Illinois...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Illinois Army National Guard Col. Michael Eastridge, the Chief of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Staff, was awarded the Legion of Merit for his successful command of the National Guard's 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team from June 2020 through December 2022. Col. Eastridge helped guide the brigade during the Illinois National Guard's COVID-19 response and helped it maintain its readiness and combat power during the pandemic. Col. Eastridge was presented the medal by Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General - Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, on Dec. 8 at the Illinois National Guard's Senior Leader Engagement at the 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois. Eastridge, a native of Wheaton, Illinois, and resident of Plymouth, Michigan, is a manager of marketing and sales support for Mercedes-Benz as a civilian. He enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in 1988 and graduated from the ILARNG’s Officer Candidate School in 2000. He was commissioned as an infantry second lieutenant. see less | View Image Page

Illinois Army National Guard Col. Michael Eastridge, the Chief of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Staff, was awarded the Legion of Merit for his successful command of the National Guard's 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team from June 2020 through December 2022.

Col. Eastridge helped guide the brigade during the Illinois National Guard's COVID-19 response and helped it maintain its readiness and combat power during the pandemic.

Col. Eastridge was presented the medal by Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Assistant Adjutant General - Army of the Illinois National Guard and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, on Dec. 8 at the Illinois National Guard's Senior Leader Engagement at the 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois.

Eastridge, a native of Wheaton, Illinois, and resident of Plymouth, Michigan, is a manager of marketing and sales support for Mercedes-Benz as a civilian. He enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in 1988 and graduated from the ILARNG’s Officer Candidate School in 2000. He was commissioned as an infantry second lieutenant. He is the father of three children; Tim, Rachel and Megan.