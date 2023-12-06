Truman Honors Pride Month

In a display of inclusivity, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) paid tribute to Pride Month by supporting and participating in a pride run event organized by the Gay, Lesbian and Supporting Sailors (GLASS) association. The run took place on the Jordan Bridge on June 27, providing an empowering backdrop for Sailors and allies to join together in celebration.

"I think that GLASS creates an environment for Sailors and allies that is fun and welcoming," said Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Chloee George, a member of GLASS. "There's a culture we want to maintain where Sailors can talk to their shipmates, and they will still feel comfortable."

GLASS association gave out doughnuts to fellow Truman Sailors on June 6th, the pride run was GLASS’s second event and many Sailors participated in both events.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Kamiah Pondexter expressed her gratitude for GLASS’s doughnut giveaway and the pride run. "I think GLASS hosting events this month allows Sailors to be comfortable with themselves and to continue feeling accepted.”

The pride run, which saw participants donning vibrant t-shirts, was an embodiment of unity within the crew.

"I think these types of events show that the Navy accepts and cares for LGBTQ Sailors,” said Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class John Coleman. “We should continue to host events like this one to support a group that throughout history has had to go through some tough moments."

Truman has always embraced diversity and consistently encouraged an environment of respect and acceptance. By engaging in events like the pride run, the ship's crew displayed their commitment to fostering an inclusive culture.

This memorable celebration of Pride Month not only honored the LGBTQ community but also highlighted the Navy's unwavering support for its LGBTQ Sailors and allies. The pride run symbolized the strength that can be found in diversity and the power of unity within the U.S. Navy.

