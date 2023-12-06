Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seoul musicians perform at Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2023

    Story by Monica K. Guthrie 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - More than 200 people attended a free concert provided by professional musicians from Seoul during a concert, Dec. 3, at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel.

    The event featured the Gloria Mission Orchestra, a 70-piece orchestra, complete with opera singers, and a vocal ensemble. The orchestra performed a variety of numbers ranging from Christmas carols, to Broadway musicals, to Korean music. The first song played was Arirang, a Korean folksong, considered the national song of Korea.

    “I loved the first song, Arirang,” said Avery Sanders who is married to a Soldier in Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. “It had a lot of swells that were exciting. Then they did a Christmas medley and a Christmas worship medley that were really fun because you could sing along in your head even though there were no lyrics.”

    Pastor Samuel Yeo served as the master of ceremonies for the event, sharing information about the music as well as the orchestra. The orchestra is comprised of members who play once a month in underprivileged neighborhoods.

    Yeo highlighted the event taking place on the first day of Advent and as the concert came to a close, he invited the audience to join the orchestra in the singing of Silent Night.

    “It was incredible,” said Sanders. “It was so much more than I could have even expected, especially for a concert that was free attendance, it was exceptional. Better than ones I’ve paid hundreds of dollars to go see. Everyone was so gifted.”

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
