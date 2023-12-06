United in the Mission: The Power of I.D.E.A.

Picture a tapestry woven with threads of varied colors, textures, and patterns—a metaphorical representation of the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that comprise the fabric of California's military. The commitment to DEI is not a mere nod to political correctness; it is a deliberate and conscious effort to harness the strength inherent in diversity.



The California Military Department has been a trailblazer in championing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as it strives to become mission-ready and better serve its communities. Under the guidelines of the National Guard Bureau and the adjutant general, CMD has created specific working groups to champion these policies and changes. One such change is the creation of the I.D.E.A program which stands for inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility and hiring the program director, Dr. Gregory Diggs.



“I.D.E.A is helping us prepare to transform the organization under the People’s First directorate,” said Diggs. “My goal is we do enough work to have planted and nurtured our practices and policies to change and flourish.”



For decades, the military has been struggling to address the problem of a lack of diversity especially in higher ranks. The rooms where the decisions are being made have been homogenous and synonymous with a certain age and demographic, describes Army Maj. Larry Rankin, CMD Executive Liaison to the California Office of Emergency Services. Before the creation and implementation of I.D.E.A., the military was guided by federal policy requiring a joint diversity executive council. Rankin was a voice in the room in conjunction with doing academic research on the idea of diversity in the military.



“It’s part of the culture, we tend to go with what is familiar,” said Rankin. “We needed massive changes starting with ideas being brought and fought for by leadership. We never had our leadership saying we need to develop this population, this group of people, this community.”



In comes California Adjutant General, Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Beevers, and Diggs, described Rankin. The People’s First Initiative, according to the Army, is focused on improving military culture and the impact of service on Soldiers lives.



We are going to create a more inclusive environment throughout the state of California, said Diggs.



“My goal is that CMD represents the entire California demography, that’s diversity and how we bring people in,” observed Diggs. “Companies want diverse individuals, but they aren’t allowing them to come in as their full self. They are expecting them to assimilate.”



By embracing diversity, the CMD not only enhances its readiness but also sets an example for the rest of the nation.



“We have to think about the parts of readiness that are missing - which is the idea of cultural responsiveness, which is the idea how your reactions and responses are putting people’s cultures first,” said Diggs. “People’s cultures are not decoration. The shape of culture is the whole person.”



In the crucible of military service, where challenges are multifaceted and unpredictable, the power of diversity becomes a force multiplier, he explained. I.D.E.A, therefore, becomes the architect of a military culture that is not only diverse but equitable—a culture where every soldier, irrespective of their background, feels a sense of belonging and purpose. It showcases the effectiveness of a diverse and inclusive force, where individuals from various backgrounds bring unique perspectives, problem-solving abilities, and adaptability to the mission. In doing so, California's military is reshaping the future of the armed forces, demonstrating that DEI is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage for meeting the evolving challenges of our times.



“This isn’t a military revolution, it’s a cultural revolution,” said Rankin.

