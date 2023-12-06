December is Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month

The Fort Detrick Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP), along with Fort Detrick Police, the Installation Safety Office, and Army Education Services hosted a kickoff event for Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, Dec. 1.

The event featured educational activities and presentations on the dangers of drunk and drugged driving, as well as information about local resources from SOS Safe Ride-Frederick.

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and ‘tis the season to celebrate that jolliness responsibly. The winter holiday season ushers in parties and festivities, and that means more drunk drivers on the roads. To help keep drivers and their passengers safe, Fort Detrick ASAP is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to caution drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. Help NHTSA and Fort Detrick ASAP share this message:

Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

When a driver is drunk behind the wheel, he or she puts everyone around them at risk. In fact, males are even more at risk for drunk driving: In December 2021, 721 drunk male drivers were involved in fatal crashes, compared to 298 drunk female drivers.

If you plan to head out to festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home, because driving drunk should never be an option. Even one drink is too many if you’re the driver. NHTSA data shows that 13,384 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involved alcohol-impaired drivers in 2021. This represented 31% of all traffic fatalities in the United States for the

year, and a 14.2% increase from 2020. As holiday parties increase during this festive season, do not contribute to these senseless deaths by driving drunk.

On average, more than 11,000 people were killed each year from 2017 to 2021, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 39 minutes in 2021. This is why Fort Detrick ASAP is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is a matter of life and death. Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 Story ID: 459365 Location: FREDERICK, MD, US This work, December is Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, by lanessa hill