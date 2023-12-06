The Heritage Hour – A Glance into the Vital History of Norfolk Naval Shipyard Special Edition Log: Holiday History at NNSY

Courtesy Photo | Cover of the December 21, 1945 Service to the Fleet. Beautiful artist rendition of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cover of the December 21, 1945 Service to the Fleet. Beautiful artist rendition of the Shipyard Chapel covered in a deep snow see less | View Image Page

The holidays are a joyous time of year when the kindness and generosity of Norfolk Naval Shipyard's (NNSY) personnel is on full display. In current times, the annual Toys for Tots campaign led by the Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) carries forward a torch that has been passed down through the decades. In this holiday special, we take a look back at the shipyard holiday events of the past that brought happiness to the wider community.



In the time before mission funding and the introduction of security measures required for a nuclear powered fleet, the shipyard opened its gates to the public for a festive open house. In the winter of 1949, some 10,000 people from the local area came to visit, including many of the spouses and children of NNSY personnel. Christmas trees and garden scenes with miniature villages complete with working trains often delighted both children and adults across the shipyard. Many were impressed at the size of the shops themselves and the machinery within that was commonplace to the workforce, but was considered extraordinary to many who had never seen them before.



For those attached to NNSY, joining together to help those less fortunate is a long and proud tradition. In 1947, 130 underprivileged and orphaned children were welcomed aboard several of the ships that were docked here. Once aboard, they attended a Christmas church service, dinner and a movie as well as received a visit from Santa Claus who handed out gifts. Over a decade later, waterfront shops associated with the pipefitters raised the modern equivalent of over $11,000 in order to gift local children in need with new clothes and a toy.



Also during this season, shipyard personnel often served the community in unexpected ways. Joe Blount, who lived just a half mile from the shipyard gates, took on the role of an understudy to Santa Claus in 1942 and became well known to the extent that in 1947, he was in demand for appearances throughout the Supply Department. Interesting to note, 30 years earlier in 1918, he made a very different kind of special delivery. A front line messenger for the 350th Field Artillery, Blount was tasked with slogging through mud and rain to deliver a document to military headquarters in St. Genevieve, France. He did not know at the time, but on that miserable November 11th morning, he carried the cease fire order that heralded the end of World War I.



No matter how this time of year is celebrated and enjoyed, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has strived to better the greater community bringing joy and hope to those in need.