Dongducheon/Casey host second cooperation council engagement

CAMP CASEY, South Korea - Dongducheon City Mayor Park Hyeon-deok and United States Army Garrison (USAG) Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Lloyd Brown co-chaired the second Korean-American Cooperation Council (KACC) hosted at Dongducheon City Hall, Dec. 6.



The goal of the Dongducheon/USAG Yongsan-Casey council is to promote cultural exchanges, cooperation and generate mutual understanding between both communities, together with the U.S. Forces Korea and 8th Army guidance to help strengthen partnerships.



“With even closer communication and collaboration, I hope that the second KACC meeting will further develop the exchanges between us,” said Park. “I wish for the enhancement of friendship and the success of the KACC.”



Camp Casey was established during the Korean War in 1951 and has been a part of the Dongducheon community for over 70 years.



“We can easily see the dedication and positive work both sides have done to strengthen the relation between the city and USAG Yongsan-Casey,” said Brown. “I hope as we move forward, this relationship not only grows in outcomes of positive events, but also continues to build the trust that keeps our alliance strong.”



The agenda for the second meeting included sharing procedures to encourage transparency, exchanging gratitude for participation in successful events, ideas to provide local culture immersion programs to new soldiers and addressing different volunteer requests and opportunities to strengthen community relationships.



“During the previous council, we actively engaged in various exchange activities including new office tours at Camp Casey, the Korean-American friendship festival, and Independence day,” said Park. “Additionally, Garrison opened Camp Casey to encourage its citizens to participate in events and festivals, and Dongducheon City resumed its vehicle registration services with the base to closely collaborate for the rights and interests of Dongducheon citizens and U.S. soldiers.”



After the meeting, council members gathered for a meal of Galbitang (beef rib soup) and conversation between directors and staff to encourage networking and future engagements.