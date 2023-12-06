Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: 2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy

    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Canadian-Pacific Railway Holiday Train rumbles through Fort McCoy, Wis., in the...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Canadian-Pacific Railway Holiday Train rumbles through Fort McCoy, Wis., in the early evening Dec. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy.

    The train was traveling between stops in Tomah and Sparta, Wis.

    According to Canadian Pacific, the train tours Canada and the United States Nov. 20 through Dec. 19, raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities.

    Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train’s stage. Canadian-Pacific makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate. Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

    Rail traffic rolls through Fort McCoy daily, including many Canadian Pacific trains.

    As this train made its way through the post, dozens of Fort McCoy community members were out to watch it slowly ride through.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 21:36
    Story ID: 459324
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: 2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy
    2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Holiday Train
    Canadian-Pacific Railway
    Fort McCoy rail operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT