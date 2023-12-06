Photo Story: 2023 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Canadian-Pacific Railway Holiday Train rumbles through Fort McCoy, Wis., in the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Canadian-Pacific Railway Holiday Train rumbles through Fort McCoy, Wis., in the early evening Dec. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy. The train was traveling between stops in Tomah and Sparta, Wis. According to Canadian Pacific, the train tours Canada and the United States Nov. 20 through Dec. 19, raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train’s stage. Canadian-Pacific makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate. Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America. Rail traffic rolls through Fort McCoy daily, including many Canadian Pacific trains. As this train made its way through the post, dozens of Fort McCoy community members were out to watch it slowly ride through. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

The Canadian-Pacific Railway Holiday Train rumbles through Fort McCoy, Wis., in the early evening Dec. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy.



The train was traveling between stops in Tomah and Sparta, Wis.



According to Canadian Pacific, the train tours Canada and the United States Nov. 20 through Dec. 19, raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities.



Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train’s stage. Canadian-Pacific makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate. Since its inception in 1999, the Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.



Rail traffic rolls through Fort McCoy daily, including many Canadian Pacific trains.



As this train made its way through the post, dozens of Fort McCoy community members were out to watch it slowly ride through.



