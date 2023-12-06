Lisa McGurty Named NAVFAC Atlantic Civilian Engineer of the Year

In a recent announcement by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, Lisa McGurty, a distinguished Professional Engineer and Senior Structural Engineer, has been honored with the prestigious title of NAVFAC Atlantic’s Civilian Engineer of the Year. This recognition is a testament to her exceptional contributions to the NAVFAC Atlantic mission, as well as her unwavering commitment to excellence within the field of structural engineering.



With a career marked by expertise, leadership, and dedication, McGurty has consistently demonstrated her ability to excel in the most demanding aspects of her work. One of her most remarkable achievements, among many, is her role as the Design Manager for the Containerized Long Weapons Storage (CLWS) project. In this capacity, she not only played a pivotal role in planning and analysis but also oversaw the intricate design process and final certification.



The CLWS project was a critical undertaking, involving the development of two new Navy ammunition storage magazine standard designs. Her responsibilities extended beyond the technical aspects, as she skillfully managed a multitude of stakeholders and ensured the approval of multiple certification agencies. Her ability to navigate complex projects with precision and diligence has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the NAVFAC Atlantic team.



However, McGurty's impact goes beyond her outstanding technical achievements. She is known for her dedication to mentorship, serving as an invaluable resource and inspiration to others in the engineering community. Her commitment to fostering the growth and development of her peers underscores her status as a role model within NAVFAC Atlantic.



Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, Commander of NAVFAC Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer and Director, Fleet Installations and Environment, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF), praised McGurty's accomplishments, stating, "The unwavering commitment of this year’s awardees to NAVFAC’s mission exemplifies the highest standards. Their achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, and their dedication to excellence is truly commendable. Their noteworthy contributions to NAVFAC are a testament to their dedication, problem-solving abilities, and commitment to responsible stewardship, and I couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments.”



As Civilian Engineer of the Year, she stands as a shining example of the caliber of professionals within NAVFAC Atlantic. Her dedication, expertise, and commitment to advancing the field of structural engineering have not only earned her this prestigious award but also solidified her place as a respected leader within the organization. Her achievements are a source of inspiration to her colleagues and a source of pride for the entire NAVFAC Atlantic community.



Her journey to becoming Civilian Engineer of the Year reflects the dedication and resilience required to excel in the demanding world of engineering, particularly within the framework of the NAVFAC. Her exceptional contributions underscore the importance of the civilian workforce in supporting the mission of the U.S. Navy and ensuring the operational readiness of its facilities.



In addition to her pivotal role in the CLWS project, McGurty's career at NAVFAC Atlantic has been marked by a consistent commitment to finding innovative solutions to complex structural challenges. Her expertise and leadership have not only benefited the organization but also contributed to the safety and efficiency of Navy operations.



As a senior structural engineer, McGurty's work involves critical decisions that directly impact the structural integrity and safety of Navy facilities. Her meticulous attention to detail and rigorous approach to problem-solving have made her a trusted figure in the field of structural engineering. Colleagues and superiors alike recognize her as an individual who consistently goes above and beyond in her duties.



Her dedication extends beyond the confines of her immediate responsibilities. She has shown a remarkable commitment to mentorship, helping to nurture the next generation of engineers within the organization. Her willingness to share knowledge, offer guidance, and provide support to her peers exemplifies the collaborative spirit that is essential for the continued success of NAVFAC Atlantic.



In the words of Rear Adm. Aguayo, McGurty's accomplishments are indeed extraordinary and commendable. They highlight not only her individual achievements but also the collective commitment of NAVFAC Atlantic to excellence and responsible stewardship of resources.



As the Civilian Engineer of the Year, she serves as an inspiration to engineers and professionals in her field. Her recognition is a testament to her unwavering dedication to the NAVFAC Atlantic mission and the broader goal of ensuring the Navy's infrastructure is maintained to the highest standards. It is individuals like McGurty who play a crucial role in the continued success of the U.S. Navy, and her contributions will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the organization and the nation's defense capabilities.



Her achievement as Civilian Engineer of the Year stands as a beacon of excellence within the NAVFAC Atlantic community. Her exceptional skills, leadership, and commitment to mentorship embody the values and principles that drive the organization's success. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, McGurty will go on to compete for the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year award and potentially for higher honors in the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program. This further underscores her dedication to excellence and positions her as a contender for prestigious national recognition in the field.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 17:09 Story ID: 459306 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lisa McGurty Named NAVFAC Atlantic Civilian Engineer of the Year, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.