Cmdr. Dan Gutierrez Honored as Military Engineer of the Year by NAVFAC Atlantic

Cmdr. Dan Gutierrez, PE, has received the Military Engineer of the Year award from the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, a recognition of his outstanding service and dedication. As the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Gutierrez's exceptional contributions to naval engineering have earned him this prestigious honor.



A graduate of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and California University, Berkeley, Gutierrez's academic background in civil engineering and project management laid the foundation for his impressive career. Since joining the Navy in January 2006, he has remained devoted to NAVFAC's mission, inspired by the rich history of the United States Seabees.



Gutierrez's leadership as the ROICC has ensured that NNSY has experienced significant advancements, notably in the Dry Dock 8 modernization project—a $293 million cornerstone of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). This project is poised to substantially improve the NNSY's ability to support the Navy’s Ford Class Carriers.



Gutierrez, expressing gratitude and humility, credited his family and mentors for keeping him grounded and acknowledged the collaborative effort of the multi-disciplined team that contributes to their achievements. He stated, "I honestly do not feel like I deserve the singular recognition because everything that we do is accomplished with a multi-disciplined team."



Guided by the work philosophy of "mission first," Gutierrez emphasizes balancing project scope, schedule, and budget. His analytical skills and quick issue prioritization have been crucial to his success.



Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, Commander, NAVFAC Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer and Director, Fleet Installations and Environment, US Fleet Forces Command (USFF), praised Gutierrez and fellow awardees for their unwavering commitment, stating, "Their achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, and their dedication to excellence is truly commendable."



Hailing from Novato, California, Gutierrez remains dedicated to his family, a trait he believes complements his professional roles as an engineer and Naval Officer. His commitment and achievements honor his career and inspire the entire NAVFAC community.



Gutierrez's career showcases not only technical expertise but also leadership and mentorship abilities. As a previous Operations Officer at NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, he oversaw a diverse team of 4,000 military and civilian personnel across 21 states, demonstrating exceptional management and strategic skills.



The Dry Dock 8 upgrade, a project spearheaded by Gutierrez, underscores his commitment to enhancing naval capabilities. Focused on structural improvements and critical shipyard service projects, the project reflects Gutierrez's foresight and engineering acumen, contributing directly to the readiness and effectiveness of the U.S. Navy.



In reflecting on the award, Gutierrez highlights the importance of teamwork and collective effort, acknowledging his family's support and the mentorship received throughout his career. His recognition symbolizes the broader values and objectives of NAVFAC, setting a standard for future engineers and leaders within the organization.



As Gutierrez continues to lead at NAVFAC, his story serves as an inspiration for upcoming generations of military engineers. His journey from a diligent student to a recognized leader in military engineering exemplifies the possibilities through dedication, hard work, and a commitment to excellence.



Gutierrez's recognition as the Military Engineer of the Year is a beacon of inspiration for those aspiring to make a significant impact in naval engineering. Gutierrez will now go on to compete for the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year award and potentially for higher honors in the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program. This additional recognition reflects his continued pursuit of excellence and further solidifies his standing as a distinguished figure in the field of military engineering.

