DES to escort Santa through residential neighborhoods

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Directorate of Emergency Services leadership will join Santa Claus through installation housing areas with Police, Fire and Emergency Services vehicles during the annual Santa Run Sunday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog also will take part.



The event is designed to help connect DES personnel with the Fort Gregg-Adams community and to help increase Holiday Spirit throughout the installation.



“The Santa Run helps foster a positive relationship between the Directorate of Emergency Services and the community we serve,” said Lt. Col. Ronald Q. Holman, Director of Emergency Services. “This event allows our firefighters, paramedics, Department of the Army Civilian Police, and Military Police Soldiers to give back to the community and make a positive impact beyond their regular duties.”



The Santa Run is similar to a parade. Fire trucks and patrol vehicles will escort Santa, Sparky, and McGruff through housing communities with lights and sirens. The Provost Marshal Office will have law enforcement personnel on all-terrain vehicles, giving candy to kids along the route. This will be a slow-moving escort without any stopping.



Community members will hear emergency vehicle sirens as Santa approaches each destination on post.



“We know this will be an exciting experience for kids,” Holman said. “However, we would like to remind parents and kids attending the Santa Run to remain on the sidewalks while the fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles are moving. Encourage them not to step onto the road unless directed by a responsible adult.”



The Santa escort team will not travel through every street in the Fort Gregg-Adams housing community, so please refer to the routes below or the route map for the best locations to see Santa.



An overview of the route and estimated drive-thru times are as follows: 5:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Williams Stadium to Valor Circle; 6 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Jefferson Terrace; 6:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Harrison Villa; 6:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Madison Park; 6:45 p.m.-7 p.m. Monroe Manor; 7 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Adams Chase; 7:15 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Washington Grove.



The Santa Run may cause brief traffic delays, as the procession crosses or travels along primary roadways. Motorists are asked to be patient and not take unnecessary risks like attempting to pass the convoy unless directed to do so by police.



For more information, contact the Provost Marshal’s Office at (804) 734-7400.