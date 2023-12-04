Pioneering the Future

MacDill Air Force Base recently hosted its 5th annual tech expo, that showcased the latest advancements in technology and their potential impact on military operations. The expo provided an invaluable opportunity for Airmen and base personnel to gain firsthand experience with cutting-edge equipment and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of military technology.



The event featured a wide range of new technologies, including advanced computing systems, sophisticated communication tools, and innovative photography drones. These exhibits provided Airmen with a tangible sense of the evolving technological landscape and its potential applications in military contexts.



“I think our system offers commanders the ability to bridge the communication gap between the tactical, operational and strategic level” said David Clukey, the senior director for mission engagement of Immersive Wisdom. “The ability for the commander to have that real-time situational awareness to share across their staffs is huge.”



One of the key objectives of the expo was to provide an efficient environment for Airmen to network with industry leaders and experts. This setup allowed for a focused exchange of ideas and knowledge, facilitating a deeper understanding of emerging technologies.



“Here we have software that’ll translate what you say in English directly into Spanish or any one of the 100 different language options” said Chris Gonzales, an associate with Cubic Defense. “It’s very useful for communicating accurately with coalition forces from around the world with as little delay as possible.”



The expo also featured on-site demonstrations, allowing Airmen to witness the practical applications of new technologies. This hands-on experience is crucial for finding realistic and efficient solutions to the challenges faced in military operations.



The 5th Annual tech expo served to show MacDill’s commitment to embracing military-technology integration. By providing Airmen with access to the latest technological innovations and the opportunity to engage with industry experts, the event plays a crucial role in maintaining the United States Air Force's position at the forefront of innovation and operational efficiency.

