McConnell Airmen refine skills during Lethal Defender

SMOKY HILL AIR NATIONAL GUARD RANGE, Kan – Security Forces personnel assigned to McConnell engaged in Lethal Defender, a week-long training program near Salina, Kansas.



This was the first Lethal Defender exercise McConnell Airmen participated in. Similar training occurred here before, but this isolated environment allows for complete focus on the mission with no distractions.



The operation conducted Nov. 27 through Dec. 2, at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, kept defenders ready for a wide range of deployed scenarios. The training included setting up air bases, conducting land navigation, firing weapons and rolling out night vision operations. The program was described by Maj. Jeremiah Baxter, 22nd SFS commander, as essential for base defense skills. The primary goal of the exercise was to set up new bases securely and quickly.



To start each day, defenders gathered in a classroom to prep for their mission. They were advised on protocol if things when wrong, how far away reinforcements are and an estimate of how many hostiles were in the area.



Airmen set up a perimeter around an area that would act as a temporary camp. They constantly had eyes around the entire base for potential enemies and any suspicious behavior.



“A great element to this exercise was putting my leadership skills to the test,” said Staff Sgt. Timothy Martin, 22nd Security Forces Squadron entry controller. “Making sure my Airmen were in the best formation-making sure they knew where their field of fire was supposed to be-and overall, just helping everybody out with each detail.”



The exercise saw multiple squads conducting various activities. During the day, a few Airmen left the temporary base to conduct rescue missions. While operating, they maintained formation for miles on foot. They were sometimes ambushed in simulated attacks that forced them to fight and cover their flank. Radio communications were essential. The use of flares and smoke grenades marked locations and helped teams hit their goals more efficiently.



“We had a lot of moving parts in this exercise as well as people from all different sections,” said Capt. Evan Loosen, 22nd SFS operations officer. “Coordinating efforts while maintaining security of an expeditionary air base and imparting some of our skills was a huge push.”



Weather conditions played a role in efficiently carrying out the operation. The Airmen faced several external challenges including low visibility, freezing temperatures and rugged terrain.



Preparation for night operations began with Airmen turning on their night observation devices, commonly referred to as night vision goggles. In one case, Airmen simulated a firefight while being ambushed roadside. In another, they battled enemy forces that attempting to infringe on their base.



“The final day we are expected to put everything together we learned throughout the week,” said Senior Airman Thomas Barham, 22nd SFS entry controller. “We were forced to act quickly as the attacks and events were more rapid fire, our training would be put to the test.”



A nighttime attack would stand as the final test for defenders. As they looked beyond their base at the night, they saw nothing for hours until unknown people came to the base trying to get in. Some were innocent civilians, and some were hostiles. The Airmen had to utilize their entry controller training to handle each individual.



“The amount of growth I saw during this last week was encouraging,” Baxter said. “During the weapons firing, I saw a lot of confidence built that day. Every time we come out here, I think we can expect more efficiency than the last.”



Lethal Defender will now occur once every quarter. Every cycle, there will be new missions and objectives that will be implemented to this regimen, as well as similar ones for consistency.

