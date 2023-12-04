Army awards Soldier’s Medal to MP School course manager for life-saving actions in Oklahoma

It was early evening on a late summer Saturday in Lawton, Oklahoma, in 2021, just outside the gate of Fort Sill, and Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Santos was on his way to get something to eat after playing 18 holes of golf at the Lawton Municipal Golf Course.



“I just wanted to get out to the local golf course and enjoy the sunshine,” Santos said. “I decided to walk the course that day instead of using a cart. All I had eaten was a hot dog at the golf course, so I was hungry, and I decided to drive over to the other side of town, where the good fast-food restaurants are located.”



Instead of cutting through town, Santos said he took “the scenic route” to avoid traffic, when he noticed what looked like a large bonfire in someone’s backyard. As he got closer, he noticed the roof of the back porch was actually on fire and no one seemed to be around.



After making a 9-1-1 call, Santos said he approached the residence and knocked loudly on the door to see if anyone was home. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy also happened to be driving by and stopped to help. When no one answered the door, they together decided to enter the residence to search for survivors.



With the home quickly being consumed by flames and heavy smoke, Santos found an individual asleep on a recliner inside and got him to safety.



For his actions, Santos — who currently serves as the U.S. Army Military Police School’s MP Investigations Course manager — was awarded the Soldier’s Medal, which is given to American and friendly foreign service members for heroic acts performed while off duty and not involving conflict with an enemy.



Presenting the award to Santos on Tuesday in Lincoln Hall Auditorium was USAMPS Commandant, Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht, who said she asked him before the ceremony if he thought about it at all before deciding to risk his life and enter a burning home.



“And he said, ‘No, I didn’t even think about it. My training kicked in, and I went in to see if anybody was in that house.’ I’m not surprised,” Albrycht said. “He’s an MP, and we’re trained to move toward the sound of guns and rescue folks.”



Service members where “the cloth of our nation,” Albrycht added, and it’s woven with the stories of everyone who has ever worn it.



“You get to decide what story your thread will tell when you weave it into this uniform, into the cloth of our nation,” she said. “I’ve got to tell you, the thread you’re weaving into our uniform is one that we’re all incredibly proud of.”



Speaking at the ceremony, Santos thanked his family, friends, mentors and colleagues for helping shape him into the person he is today.



“A long time ago, one of my mentors advised me that an award is not just about yourself, but the people who helped get you there,” he said.



Santos, originally from Mishawaka, Indiana, said his grandfather on his mother’s side is a Korean War veteran — which got him interested in the military at an early age — but that 9/11 was the major influence on his decision to join the Army. Still in high school, he and a friend visited a local recruiter, and it wasn’t until a few months before graduation that he told his parents he wanted to be a Soldier.



“They thought I was going to get out after my initial term, my first five years,” he said. “But they saw how much I liked the Army, and they’re super proud. They tell me all the time. It’s been a life-changing thing, for both them and me.”



The resident of the home — who was grilling and said he must’ve fallen asleep — thanked Santos for saving his life. Santos said watching out for one another is just part of what makes us human.



“If it were me, I would hope that somebody else would make the decision to go in my house if it’s on fire,” Santos said. “My parents instilled in me that you should try to be something bigger than yourself. That’s why I was there at that house that day, because I thought of somebody else’s life that was on the line.”



Before pinning the medal to Santos’ uniform, Albrycht said heroism “doesn’t just happen.”



“It’s the kind of person you are,” she said. “It is your training, yes, but it’s also the personal decision you made to put your own life on the line to save another human life. That’s an incredibly powerful thing.”

